Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $60.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $42.69 and last traded at $42.81. 130,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,017,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
