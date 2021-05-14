Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $60.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $42.69 and last traded at $42.81. 130,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,017,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 130.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,161 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,249.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 237,206 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.