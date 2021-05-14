Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) versus New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Head-To-Head Review

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biloxi Marsh Lands and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $20,000.00 432.11 -$3.03 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.48 $112.56 million $1.27 10.08

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Biloxi Marsh Lands pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands -4,807.14% N/A N/A New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

