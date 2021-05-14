Analyzing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 3.95 -$16.78 million $1.21 54.04 WNS $928.30 million 3.70 $116.77 million $2.54 27.19

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91% WNS 11.37% 19.39% 11.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Envestnet and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90 WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.11%. WNS has a consensus target price of $81.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than WNS.

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Envestnet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, including credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

