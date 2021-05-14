The Container Store Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the typical volume of 1,028 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $656.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $24,748,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

