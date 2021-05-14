OTR Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 17th (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

OTR Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 17th. OTR Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of OTR Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

