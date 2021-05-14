ProShares UltraShort Industrials Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.
NYSEARCA SIJ opened at $7.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.
ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile
