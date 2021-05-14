Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.72 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report sales of $546.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.