Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report sales of $546.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

