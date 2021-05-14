Perrigo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,881 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 691 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.04, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

