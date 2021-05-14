Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

ETR DEQ opened at €18.54 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.36. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €19.97 ($23.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

