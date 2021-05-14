The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €96.00 ($112.94) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.02.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.