B. Riley Comments on Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VPG. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

VPG stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

