Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited Raised by Analyst (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for George Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:WN opened at C$115.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$111.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.59. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 over the last three months.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

