Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

