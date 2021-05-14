Thomas Henderson Sells 3,222,943 Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of Syncona stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.50. Syncona Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) target price on shares of Syncona in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

