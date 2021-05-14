Insider Selling: Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Sells 16,186 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £603.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

