B. Riley Weighs in on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a report released on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.