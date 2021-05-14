Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £494.04 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £494.04 ($645.47).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Neeta Patel bought 15 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, for a total transaction of £480.30 ($627.52).

Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,424.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,764.44. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190.36 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.