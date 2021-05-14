Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

BMW opened at €81.85 ($96.29) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

