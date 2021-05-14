Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €535.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HYQ opened at €436.80 ($513.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €461.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €493.46. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €329.50 ($387.65) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

