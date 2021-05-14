Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

