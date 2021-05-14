Comparing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 20.32 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -7.75

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

