Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Repurchase $300.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of PAYC opened at $308.93 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

