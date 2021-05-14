Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $383,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,847 shares of company stock worth $13,913,016.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

