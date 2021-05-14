Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given a C$17.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

