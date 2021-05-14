PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PRV.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

