$23.35 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $23.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $88.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.15 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,402 shares of company stock worth $110,018. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

