RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

