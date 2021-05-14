Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

