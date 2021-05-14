MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.16

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €139.16 ($163.72) and traded as high as €139.65 ($164.29). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €135.75 ($159.71), with a volume of 443,357 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.16.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

