Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.16

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.16 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.30 ($1.66). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 192,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.16. The company has a market capitalization of £137.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

