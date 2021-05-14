IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $840.16

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840.16 ($10.98) and traded as high as GBX 865.50 ($11.31). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.27), with a volume of 428,097 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IG Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 843.33 ($11.02).

Get IG Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 915.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 840.16.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.