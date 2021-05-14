Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

INFN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 1,833,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

