Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.13 million.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 75,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,588. The stock has a market cap of $977.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.