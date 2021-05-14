Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $35.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.83 million and the highest is $36.40 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $145.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 153,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,250. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a PE ratio of -151.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

