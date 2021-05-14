$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 247,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,418. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

