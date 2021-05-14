Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Luminex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 991,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,729. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

