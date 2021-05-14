Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $808.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $51,148.77 or 1.04521157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $808.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00659125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00237923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01198914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01046926 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

