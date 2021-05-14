Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 68,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,923% from the average daily volume of 3,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

