Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.91. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,153,175 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
