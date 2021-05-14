Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.91. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,153,175 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 104.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

