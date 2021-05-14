Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.57. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 27,055 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

