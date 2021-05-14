Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Trading Down 0.6%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 3,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,876,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

