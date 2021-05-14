-$0.04 EPS Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,531,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,607. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

