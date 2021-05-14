Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Franchise Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franchise Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 114,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

