Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.
CBT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 301,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.
In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.