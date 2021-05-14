Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

CBT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 301,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

