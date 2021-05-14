Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,778. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

