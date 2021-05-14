Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

