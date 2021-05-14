Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Trading Down 2%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shale Oil International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shale Oil International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.