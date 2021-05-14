Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Up 1.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.48. 190,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 57,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Snam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

