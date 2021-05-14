Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.67 and last traded at $159.67. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

