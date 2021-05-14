Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Trading Down 3.7%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.66. 14,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 41,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.